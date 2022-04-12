Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 262 points to close at 46, 407 points

By Basit Munawar

The KSE-100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 262.30 points, with a positive change of 0.57 per cent, closing at 46,407.26 points against 46,144.96 points on the last working day.

A total of 493,597,955 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 557,672,451 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.856 billion against Rs13.362 billion on last trading day.

As many as 369 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 172 of them recorded gain and 172 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 62,038,000 shares and price per share of Rs2.07, Telecard limited with a volume of 32,652,000 and price per share of Rs16.96 and Flying cement with volume of 30,857,000 and price per share of Rs8.80.

Article continues after this advertisement

Nestle PakistanXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs64.04 per share, closing at Rs5,555 whereas the runner up was Sapphire fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs61.35 to Rs883.99.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum decrease of Rs84.39 closing at Rs2,400 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs23 to close at Rs2,320.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIMF likely to ask Pakistan about initiative announced by PM Shahbaz Sharif
Next articleInflation will not be reduced in the coming months: PML-N
Basit Munawar

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PTA renews Jazz license for 15 years

In pursuance to the policy directive issued by Federal Government, Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Jazz) has signed renewed license with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).  As...
Read more
HEADLINES

Inflation will not be reduced in the coming months: PML-N

The economic team of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in a briefing said that inflation will not be reduced in the coming months due...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF likely to ask Pakistan about initiative announced by PM Shahbaz Sharif

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is likely to ask Pakistan about the initiatives, increasing 10 per cent salary as well as pension of government...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP registers 2,354 new firms in March

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,354 new companies in March 2022, raising the total number of registered companies to 165,688. Total...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SECP registers 2,354 new firms in March

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,354 new companies in March 2022, raising the total number of registered companies to 165,688. Total...

Economic takeaways from the new PM’s speech in parliament

‘Good news’ of completing next IMF tranche soon: Reza Baqir

Financial crisis: WSSP unable to pay employees salaries

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.