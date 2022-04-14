FBR asks importers, retailers to file sales tax returns

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has asked importers and retailers to file their pending sales tax returns without further loss of time.

As per the details, FBR on Wednesday clarified that the issue of credit notes has been resolved. Therefore, all sales tax registered persons, especially importers and retailers, are encouraged to file their pending sales tax returns if any, without further loss of time.

The country’s premier revenue collection organisation has also reiterated that it strongly believes in taxpayers’ facilitation.

FBR has already taken a number of innovative measures both at policy and operational level to ensure ease of doing business and thus promote a culture of tax compliance in the country.