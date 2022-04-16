Govt urged to take businessmen on board in policy making

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the government to engage the private sector in the consultation process and make policies after getting their input to steer the economy out of current challenges.

ICCI President Muhammad Shakeel Munir in a statement also assured the prime minister that the business community would fully support the government in its endeavors for making Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country.

Munir also congratulated Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on being elected as Prime Minister and expressed best wishes for him. He said that Shahbaz Sharif is an accomplished businessman and is well aware of the key issues of the business community that needed urgent remedial measures to improve the economy. He urged the new government to initiate the reforms process on a priority basis to revive the economy.

He said that there is a great need to further promote the ease of doing business to boost industrialization and exports. He highlighted many challenges being faced by the economy including depreciation of rupee, rising debt burden, high interest rates, surging inflation, falling foreign exchange, high energy cost and rising circular debt that needed priority attention of the government to address them.

He urged the government to take strong measures to facilitate the private sector so that it could grow fast and play a more effective role in the economic development of the country.