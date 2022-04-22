Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PLL receives bids for LNG supply in May, June 2022

By Ahmad Ahmadani

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) on Thursday received bids from the four international commodity suppliers to supply cargoes of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for delivery windows for May and June 2022 in response to an emergency tender floated in the international market.

As per details, following the cancellation of committed cargoes, PLL  has issued tenders for six deliveries in May and June earlier this month and it (PLL) has now received the lowest contract price of $29.67 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) from Total Energies for LNG cargoes for delivery windows for May 2022 while the second bid for same delivery window was received from Vitol Bahrain at $29.7920/MMBTU.

According to available documents, Qatar Energy quoted the lowest bid $25.15 per MMBTU for May 12-13 delivery while for the June 6-7 delivery window at $27.65 per MMBTU.

Total Energies also quoted the lowest bids for the May 17-18, May 27-28 and June 16-17 deliveries at $31.77 per MMBTU, $26.87 per MMBTU and $29.04 per MMBTU.

Article continues after this advertisement

It is relevant to note that a board of PLL will take final decision regarding the final acceptance or rejection of the submitted bids.

After rapid depletion of indigenous natural gas reserves, Pakistan has increased its dependence on LNG in recent years and issued emergency tender for six deliveries in May and June 2022 earlier this month.

- Advertisement -
Previous article$12.77bn loans secured in nine months: EAD
Next articleKP govt decides to borrow more from international financial institutions
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Railway minister announces 30pc reduction in train fares

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways (PR) Khawaja Saad Rafique has announced a 30% reduction in train fares during Eid-ul-Fitr, Profit learnt here on Friday. Speaking...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt decides to borrow more from international financial institutions

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to borrow more from international financial institutions for development projects. The official source said that work has been...
Read more
HEADLINES

$12.77bn loans secured in nine months: EAD

The country has incurred external loans of $12.77 billion in the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year from multiple financing sources...
Read more
HEADLINES

Defence Minister hints to reverse autonomy granted to SBP

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday hinted to reverse autonomy granted to the central bank through the SBP (Amendment) Act, 2021. The defence minister during...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PLL receives bids for LNG supply in May, June 2022

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) on Thursday received bids from the four international commodity suppliers to supply cargoes of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for delivery...
Loans

$12.77bn loans secured in nine months: EAD

Defence Minister hints to reverse autonomy granted to SBP

Center to support Sindh on KCR, Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway projects

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.