Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

Engro Foundation announces recipients of IATC Impact Awards 2021

By press release

Engro Foundation, the social investment arm of Engro Corporation, has announced the two recipients of its flagship initiative, I Am The Change (IATC) Impact Awards 2021, in recognition of these organizations’ tireless efforts to support the fight against Covid-19 across Pakistan.

The IATC Impact Awards 2021 attracted more than 70 applications in the two categories of social enterprises and social development organizations. Following an extensive review of the applications by a jury and the IATC team at Engro Foundation, WonderTree (social enterprise category) and Charity Right Pakistan (social development) were selected as the recipients of IATC Impact Awards 2021. Each of these recipients will be given a cash prize of Rs2 million in recognition of their efforts and support to scale up their initiatives.

Charity Right Pakistan believes in a fair and equal world by overcoming hunger in hard-to-reach areas. Amidst Covid-19, the organization distributed ration packs to around 13,000 families and launched Right Choice stores to offer discounts on staples, along with a Right Pay Card to enable the beneficiaries to receive necessities from these stores.

WonderTree, the second recipient, was recognized for using augmented reality to gamify physiotherapy and educational exercises for children with special needs. The team has helped more than 16,000 children with disabilities by providing physiotherapy and interactive sessions. WonderTree went on to adapt their programs to enable them to be used at home so that children with disabilities could continue their physiotherapy and educational regime, even in Covid-lockdowns.

Article continues after this advertisement

Runners-up of the IATC Impact Awards 2021 include Orange Tree Foundation, Karachi Down Syndrome Program, Science Fuse and Umang Pakistan.

According to Ghias Khan – President and CEO of Engro Corporation and Chairman Board of Trustees of Engro Foundation, “We are humbled by the overwhelming response to the I Am The Change Impact Awards 2021. A wide variety of organizations shared their inspiring work – ranging from education to mental health, food distribution and caring for persons with disabilities. It is heartening to learn how each one of us embraced our individual responsibilities and stepped up our efforts to help Pakistan in its current recovery. Every year, these contributions motivate us to further expand IATC’s outreach to recognize change-makers for good in Pakistan.”

Favad Soomro, Head of Engro Foundation, added that, “All IATC award applicants, especially the recipients, have gone above and beyond in this time of crisis. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and respect to everyone who has helped Pakistan fight against Covid-19.”

At the IATC Impact Awards 2020, Engro Foundation recognized the achievements of eight frontline heroes for their service to the community in the fight against Covid-19. Back in 2020, at the onset of Covid-19, Hussain Dawood – Chairman of Engro Corporation and Dawood Hercules Corporation, had announced a Rs1 billion pledge to support Covid-19 relief efforts on multiple fronts as well.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStartups should be looking at debt, not just VC funding
Next articleMiftah for further enhancing relations with UK
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

How does PayFast aim to dominate the eCommerce payments landscape in Pakistan?

There is an ambitious fintech startup in town and it is called PayFast! PayFast, a group company of Premier Systems Limited, is poised to...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Fertilizer industry to enable over $5.3bn import substitution

The local fertilizer Industry is providing urea at around 84% discount, equivalent to PKR 9,823 per bag, and is expected to enable import substitution...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL Q1 2022 profit rises to Rs14.6bn driven by strong business volumes

Karachi, Pakistan – 20 April 2022: HBL today declared a consolidated profit before tax of Rs14.6 billion for the first quarter of 2022 and...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Bank Alfalah, PayFast partner to bolster Pakistan’s fintech landscape

Bank Alfalah, one of the largest banks in Pakistan, has gone live with PayFast, a robust PSO/PSP commercially licensed by the State Bank. With this partnership,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Miftah for further enhancing relations with UK

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Wednesday said that Pakistan had long-standing historic ties with the United Kingdom, which needed...

Engro Foundation announces recipients of IATC Impact Awards 2021

Startups should be looking at debt, not just VC funding

Miftah Ismail held meetings with global bond investors in London

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.