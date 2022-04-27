Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Miftah for further enhancing relations with UK

By APP

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Wednesday said that Pakistan had long-standing historic ties with the United Kingdom, which needed to be further expanded for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

The minister was talking to British High Commissioner, Dr. Christian Turner who called on him here along with Development Team head Annabel Gerry, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Secretary finance was also present in the meeting, the statement added.

The federal minister extended warm welcome to the British High Commissioner and exchanged views with him on matters of common interest.

Article continues after this advertisement

The finance minister shared with the envoy broad economic agenda and priorities of the new government and said that present government aims to bring about economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth.

On the occasion, Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner extended the felicitations and warm wishes of the government of United Kingdom to the minister on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed his good wishes for the new government.

He said that both countries enjoyed excellent economic relations which will be further strengthened. He assured the minister of the full support of the British government and people of Britain.

The finance minister thanked the British High Commissioner for his cooperation and support, the statement added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEngro Foundation announces recipients of IATC Impact Awards 2021
Next articlePakistan’s exports to USA increased by 40.27pc in 3 quarters
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA scrutinises power tariff hike for all power consumers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday scrutinised an increase in power tariff by Rs4.83 per unit for the K-Electric while it has...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan earns $360mn from travel services’ export in 8 months

Pakistan earned $360.034 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first eight months of the current financial year 2021-22. This shows...
Read more
HEADLINES

Asim Ahmad appointed as new FBR Chairman

The federal government on Wednesday appointed Muhammad Asim Ahmad as Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), as per media report. He has replaced Dr. Ashfaq...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s exports to USA increased by 40.27pc in 3 quarters

Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to United State of America (USA) witnessed an increase of 40.27 per cent during the first three quarters...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Miftah for further enhancing relations with UK

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Wednesday said that Pakistan had long-standing historic ties with the United Kingdom, which needed...

Engro Foundation announces recipients of IATC Impact Awards 2021

Startups should be looking at debt, not just VC funding

Miftah Ismail held meetings with global bond investors in London

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.