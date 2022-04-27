Pakistan’s exports to USA increased by 40.27pc in 3 quarters

Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to United State of America (USA) witnessed an increase of 40.27 per cent during the first three quarters of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.
The overall exports to USA were recorded as $5000.275 million during July-March (2021-22) against exports of $3564.575 million during July- March (2020-21), showing growth of 40.27 per cent, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data revealed on Wednesday.
Meanwhile on year-to-year basis, exports to USA during March 2022 also increased by 21.80 per cent from $484.376 million to $590.001 million. Similarly on month-on-month basis, exports to USA rose by 7.69 per cent during March 2022 in comparison with exports of $547.856 million in February 2022, SBP data said.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 26.64 per cent in nine months, from $18.713 billion to $23.699 billion.
On the other hand, the imports from USA during the period under review were recorded as $2227.417 million against $1778.120 million last year, showing growth of 25.26 per cent in nine months of this year.
Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from USA during March 2022 however decreased by 2.31 per cent from $284.597 million last year to $278.008 million.
On month-on-month basis, the import from USA also dipped by 3.89 per cent during March 2022 as compared to the import of $289.273 million in February 2022, the SBP data said.
The overall imports into the country increased by 41.33 per cent, from $38.061 billion to $53.795 billion.
