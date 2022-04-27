Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s exports to USA increased by 40.27pc in 3 quarters

By APP

Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to United State of America (USA) witnessed an increase of 40.27 per cent during the first three quarters of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to USA were recorded as $5000.275 million during July-March (2021-22) against exports of $3564.575 million during July- March (2020-21), showing growth of 40.27 per cent, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data revealed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile on year-to-year basis, exports to USA during March 2022 also increased by 21.80 per cent from $484.376 million to $590.001 million. Similarly on month-on-month basis, exports to USA rose by 7.69 per cent during March 2022 in comparison with exports of $547.856 million in February 2022, SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 26.64 per cent in nine months, from $18.713 billion to $23.699 billion.

On the other hand, the imports from USA during the period under review were recorded as $2227.417 million against $1778.120 million last year, showing growth of 25.26 per cent in nine months of this year.

Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from USA during March 2022 however decreased by 2.31 per cent from $284.597 million last year to $278.008 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from USA also dipped by 3.89 per cent during March 2022 as compared to the import of $289.273 million in February 2022, the SBP data said.

The overall imports into the country increased by 41.33 per cent, from $38.061 billion to $53.795 billion.

APP

