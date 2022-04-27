Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Asim Ahmad appointed as new FBR Chairman

By Monitoring Report

The federal government on Wednesday appointed Muhammad Asim Ahmad as Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), as per media report.

He has replaced Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed as new FBR chief. A notification to this effect was also issued by Establishment Division.

“With the approval of the federal government, Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), is appointed as chairman, Federal Board of Revenue under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1970, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification issued by the Establishment Division read.

His appointment comes after the federal cabinet which met in Islamabad under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved Asim Ahmad’s appointment as new FBR chairman.

Article continues after this advertisement

Asim Ahmad is a Grade 21 officer employed at the FBR’s Inland Revenue Service (IRS). He had previously served as the Chairman of the FBR from 9 April to 24 August 2021 until he was replaced by Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s exports to USA increased by 40.27pc in 3 quarters
Next articlePakistan earns $360mn from travel services’ export in 8 months
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA scrutinises power tariff hike for all power consumers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday scrutinised an increase in power tariff by Rs4.83 per unit for the K-Electric while it has...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan earns $360mn from travel services’ export in 8 months

Pakistan earned $360.034 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first eight months of the current financial year 2021-22. This shows...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s exports to USA increased by 40.27pc in 3 quarters

Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to United State of America (USA) witnessed an increase of 40.27 per cent during the first three quarters...
Read more
HEADLINES

Miftah for further enhancing relations with UK

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Wednesday said that Pakistan had long-standing historic ties with the United Kingdom, which needed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Miftah for further enhancing relations with UK

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Wednesday said that Pakistan had long-standing historic ties with the United Kingdom, which needed...

Engro Foundation announces recipients of IATC Impact Awards 2021

Startups should be looking at debt, not just VC funding

Miftah Ismail held meetings with global bond investors in London

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.