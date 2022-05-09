Sign inSubscribe
PSX loses 1,447 points to close at 43,393 points

By APP

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,447.67 points, with a negative change of 3.23 per cent, closing at 43,393.14 points against 44,840.81 points on the last working day.

A total of 305,207,779 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 189,484,396 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.238 billion against Rs5.661 billion on last trading day.

As many as 368 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 43 of them recorded gain and 311 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited with a volume of 27,005,500 shares and price per share of Rs25.20, Cnergyico Pak with a volume of 23,858,892 and price per share of Rs5.56 and Worldcall Telecom Limited with volume of 20,795,000 and price per share of Rs1.57.

Murree Brewery witnessed a maximum increase of Rs18.95 per share, closing at Rs423.95 whereas the runner up was thal Ind. Crop., the share prices of which climbed up by Rs19.57 to Rs282.00.

Bhanero Tex. witnessed maximum decrease of Rs115.34 closing at Rs1,422.55 followed by Rafhan Maize, the share price of which declined by Rs850 to close at Rs10,750.

Previous articleFaysal Asset Management Company – Redefining investment
Next articleRupee dips to 187.53 against dollar in interbank market
APP

