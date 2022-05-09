Faysal Asset Management Company – Redefining investment

Faysal Asset Management has had a good few years. Back in 2018, it was a relatively small operation with a Rs 7.3 billion fund size that they were responsible for managing. Incorporated in 2003, the company had spent the first 14 years of its existence 30% owned by Faysal Bank Limited. Throughout that time Faysal Asset Management Limited floated by and remained one of the lesser visited asset management companies.

In 2018, Faysal Bank Limited decided to acquire the company in its entirety so it would be able to revamp it. Since the acquisition, the total size of the fund being managed by the company has grown by more than ten times to Rs 76 billion. Their market size has increased from 1.3% to 7.1% and the fund has moved into investments in 28 products.

The size and pace of the company’s growth has been impressive. And perhaps what has got more eyeballs focusing on Faysal Funds is that the company is moving into the venture capital business, more specifically offering local investors the opportunity to put capital into the growing tech startup revolution taking place in Pakistan.