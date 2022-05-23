Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

RDA inflows rise to $4.167bn in April

By APP

Inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) rose to $4.167 billion by the end of April 2022 as compared to $3.92 billion till end of March, according to a latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during the month of April were recorded at $245 million as compared to $290 million in March and $250 million in February, 2021.

Roshan Digital Account (RDA) was launched by State Bank of Pakistan in collaboration with commercial banks operating in the country.

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan.

Article continues after this advertisement

As per data, expatriate Pakistanis from 175 countries had deposited the funds to 388,494 accounts opened through RDA.

The number of accounts has also been increased from 388,494 in March to 403,750 in April 2022, which means some 15,256 new accounts were opened in April.

The scheme that started in September 2020 received lukewarm response from the overseas Pakistanis who deposited only $7 million in the opening month, however with the passage of time the interest kept on increasing as the inflow reached to $40 million in October 2020 and $110 million in the subsequent month.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIT ministry fails to appoint permanent ED at NITB
Next articleMPS hiked: 150bps to 13.75pc
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Miftah Ismail leaves for Doha to hold final talks with IMF

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday claimed the nation is paying the price of wrong policies and agreements signed by the previous government with...
Read more
HEADLINES

MPS hiked: 150bps to 13.75pc

The State Bank of Pakistan announced a 150bps policy rate hike following the Monetary Policy Committee meeting earlier today.   The SBP states, “This action, together...
Read more
HEADLINES

IT ministry fails to appoint permanent ED at NITB

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom has failed to appoint a permanent Executive Director for the National Information Technology Board (NITB) for the...
Read more
HEADLINES

GSMA recommends gradual abolishment of Advance Income Tax

To improve the affordability of mobile services and encourage the adoption of communication services, especially for lower income segments in Pakistan, the global mobile...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

IT ministry fails to appoint permanent ED at NITB

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom has failed to appoint a permanent Executive Director for the National Information Technology Board (NITB) for the...

Profit E-Magazine Issue 194

Future Fest – let’s not repeat that in the future

Taxing crypto-currency

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.