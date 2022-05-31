Sign inSubscribe
Indus Motor marks 1mn vehicles production since 1993

By Ghulam Abbas

Indus Motor Company (IMC) has achieved a landmark of producing one million vehicles since it began mass production back in 1993.

As per a statement issued by the company, while celebrating the achievement, the one millionth unit, a Toyota Corolla Grande, was lined off at the company’s plant at Karachi the other day amidst much fanfare.

The achievement, as per the company, was celebrated by the company’s 4000 employees and representatives from Toyota including Yoshiki Konishi, Executive Advisor & President-elect, Toyota Daihatsu Engineering and Manufacturing (TDEM).

IMC has come a long way from producing just over 7000 units annually to over close to 80,000 units a year and four models on Monday.

According to IMC, the major auto company has so far produced 761,700 Corolla, 45,400 Yaris, 111,900 Hilux and Fortuner under the Toyota badge whilst 81,000 Cuore with the Daihatsu badge.

Mr. Konishi congratulated the IMC team and said “IMC’s pursuit to support the development of the local auto manufacturing industry is commendable. We are fully convinced that the Pakistan market has great potential and we have high expectations of IMC.”

Chairman IMC Mohamedali R Habib said “Toyota & Japan have remained the most committed partners for Pakistan. We value our relationship and send our warmest wishes to the people of Japan. The level of localization we have achieved would not have been possible without the constant support and endeavors of our partners.”

Chief Executive IMC Ali Asghar Jamali said “The past 30 years have been a journey of crests and troughs, but what has seen us through is the resilience, persistence and commitment to quality that has helped us reach this far.”

He added that IMC has invested $30 million on upgrading the plant and gearing up to expand production capacity to 76,000 units annually by November this year.

In September 2021, IMC announced an over $100 million investment for the local production of Hybrid Electric Vehicles in Pakistan and the localization of components, plant expansion, and production preparation for the first HEV to be manufactured at IMC plant.

Previous articleExcessive litigation main reason keeping cheap gas out of system
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

