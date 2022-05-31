No shortage of flour, ghee, sugar at USC outlets

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) of Pakistan clarified on Tuesday that there was no shortage of flour, ghee and sugar at its outlets across the country.

A USC spokesperson in a statement issued here said that the news being circulated about the shortage of essential items at USC was not based on facts.

In fact, the spokesperson said there was no shortage of anything at any of the utility stores across the country.

“All the food items are available in abundance,” the spokesperson said adding that flour, ghee and sugar were being supplied on a daily basis to fulfill public demands.

He said that around 300 to 400 flour bags were being supplied to each supermarket and 200 bags to each mini market stores.

Article continues after this advertisement

In addition the management ensures that new supplies arrive at USC outlets before the existing stocks finish.