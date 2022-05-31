OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs13 per kg for June

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has approved a reduction in the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs13 per kg for the month of June 2022 and issued a notification to this effect.

Good news for the inflation-hit masses is that OGRA has approved a Rs 13 per kg cut in the price of LPG which will be effective from June 1, 2022 across the country.

According to the OGRA notification, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder is reduced by Rs155 and now it will be available at Rs2,581.35 while a commercial cylinder will be available at Rs9,931.65 with the start of June across the country.

Chairman LPG Distributors Association, Irfan Khokhar, said that LPG is 45 percent cheaper than petrol and diesel while the price of LPG can be reduced further by 60 percent to 65 percent only if the government pays due attention towards the LPG sector.

Article continues after this advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that LPG is an alternate fuel mainly used for cooking, heating and lightening purposes in the remote and hilly areas of the country where pipeline supply of natural gas is not available.