Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs13 per kg for June

By Ahmad Ahmadani

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has approved a reduction in the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs13 per kg for the month of June 2022 and issued a notification to this effect.

Good news for the inflation-hit masses is that OGRA has approved a Rs 13 per kg cut in the price of LPG which will be effective from June 1, 2022 across the country. 

According to the OGRA notification, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder is reduced by Rs155 and now it will be available at Rs2,581.35 while a commercial cylinder will be available at Rs9,931.65 with the start of June across the country.

Chairman LPG Distributors Association, Irfan Khokhar, said that LPG is 45 percent cheaper than petrol and diesel while the price of LPG can be reduced further by 60 percent to 65 percent only if the government pays due attention towards the LPG sector.

Article continues after this advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that LPG is an alternate fuel mainly used for cooking, heating and lightening purposes in the remote and hilly areas of the country where pipeline supply of natural gas is not available. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlefoodpanda appoints new Managing Director in Pakistan
Next articleFBR initiates security operations center against cyber attacks
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR collects Rs5,349bn revenue in eleven months

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected net revenue of Rs5,349 billion in eleven months of the current financial year 2021-22. FBR on Tuesday released...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt prioritises macroeconomic stability, says Miftah

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has said that the government’s top priority is macroeconomic stability and to ensure financial discipline through effective...
Read more
HEADLINES

Provincial govt should determine property valuation: Real estate sector

Pakistan's Real Estate sector has asked the government to transfer the decision of determination of Property Valuation from federal to provincial governments. Pakistan's Real Estate...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR initiates security operations center against cyber attacks

Islamabad: Building further on its ongoing drive for a digital FBR, Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad inaugurated the Security Operations Center (SOC) this morning at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs13 per kg for June

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has approved a reduction in the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs13 per kg for...

foodpanda appoints new Managing Director in Pakistan

Matiari to Lahore transmission project successfully completed

FCA of April: NEPRA working on Rs3.99 per unit hike

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.