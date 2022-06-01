PESCO owes Rs1.14bn in property taxes

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa excise and taxation department sealed Peshawar Electric Supply Company’s account section and Allied Bank branch inside the premises of Wapda house Peshawar due to non-payment of outstanding liabilities.

According to details, the action was taken after serving several notices to the power company ( PESCO) to clear the dues but it failed to do so. “PESCO owes a total of Rs1.14 billion in property tax arrears for the three offices in the provincial metropolis,”.

The Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department warned PESCO officials to clear the dues within stipulated time otherwise excise and taxation department would seal all the units of Peshawar PESCO on expiry of the deadline.