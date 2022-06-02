Govt to provide relief to Jewelers in upcoming budget

The Federal government will provide maximum relief to Jewelers in next year budget 2022-23. As per the details, finance minister on Thursday held a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Jewelers Association led by its president Shehzad Iqbal at Finance Division.

The delegation gave an overview of the jewelry sector in Pakistan and its contribution to the economy.

They also highlighted the issues being faced by the jewelers community regarding taxation and sought government’s support to address their issues and provide relief in taxation. It was apprised that these issues are proving as a great hindrance in the development of this sector.

The Finance Minister highlighted the commitment of the present government to provide conducive and friendly environment to business community in Pakistan.

He acknowledged the contribution of jewelry sector in the economic development and assured the delegation to provide maximum relief in taxation to this sector.

The Finance Minister further emphasized the Jewelers to play due role in strengthening of the national economy by enhancing the export of Jewelry.

The delegation thanked the Finance Minister for addressing their issues and assured the him about growth of this sector with cooperation of present government.

The delegation included Mr. Ayaz – Karat Jeweller, Irfan Samana – ARY Jewellers, Salman Hanif – Hanif Jewellers, Salem Hemani – Aliel Jewellers and Naseem Akhtar Sheikh – Former President ICAP.