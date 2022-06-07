Petroleum prices to witness another hike: Miftah

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that government may increase the prices of petroleum products in coming days.

While addressing the pre-budget seminar on Tuesday, the finance minister said, “petroleum prices will further go up in coming days”.

“As per the commitment given by former finance minister Shaukat Tarin to the IMF, per litre price of diesel should be Rs300 and that of petrol Rs270,” Ismail said.

It maybe noted that in the recent tweet on Tuesday Miftah denied talking about petroleum prices.

In the pre-budget seminar I never even spoke about petroleum prices. Channels running these tickers are doing a disservice to their viewers. There will be no increase in prices today and there is no summary or plan to raise prices. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) June 7, 2022

In addition federal minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a recent tweet also denied of any increase in petroleum prices.

پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں اضافے کی قیاس آرائیاں قطعی جھوٹ ہیں۔حکومت نے پٹرول اور ڈیزل کی قیمت میں مزید اضافے کا کوئی فیصلہ نہیں کیا۔ عوام اور میڈیا سے درخواست ہے کہ افواہوں پرکان نہ دھریں۔ملک میں پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی کوئی قلت نہیں۔ افواہیں پھیلانے سے اجتناب کریں — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 7, 2022

The finance minister in the pre-budget seminar further added that PTI government took loans worth Rs20,000 billion in 3.8 years, the highest loan amount took by any government in the history of Pakistan.

“PM Shehbaz-led coalition government took tough decisions to save country from financial crisis,” Ismail said, adding that PML-N will provide relief to people before leaving government or completion of tenure.

“The government will provide targeted subsidy to 80 million Pakistanis earning less than Rs40,000 for the next one year,” he added.

He once again reiterated that government has no plan to declare financial emergency. “After two increases in petrol prices, we are out of the financial crisis,” said Miftah Ismail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs60 per litre within a span of a week after the IMF refused to release a $1 billion tranche, demanding reversal of subsidies on fuel and electricity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asserted that the federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products with a heavy heart.

Shehbaz Sharif said his predecessor Imran Khan had set a trap for his government by decreasing the prices of petroleum products after assessing that the no-confidence vote against him was going to succeed.