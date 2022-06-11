Sign inSubscribe
Punjab govt also suggests 15pc pay raise for employees in budget

By INP

Following increase in the salaries of federal government employees suggested in the national budget, the Punjab government, too, is considering proposing 15 percent raise in the salaries of its employees in the budget for the next financial year (2022-23) to be presented day after tomorrow (June 13, 2022-Monday).

Sources informed that the proposal of five percent raise in retired employees’ pensions had also been inserted in the budget document.

They disclosed that the finance department had completed its working in this connection.

Furthermore, they added, a relief package would also be introduced in the budget in view of rising inflation.

Sources explained that steps to control the prices of essential items had also been listed in the money bill which the Punjab government would take to provide relief to the inflation-hit people.

Apart from that, they went on to add, there would be mention of the steps the provincial government would take to conserve energy so that load-shedding hours could be curtailed.

However, the sources revealed, no new taxes had been announced in the budget.

Besides that, it was learnt that this had been decided that the ‘Sahulat Package’, which had been announced to provide flour to people at cheaper rates, would continue in the next financial year as well.

Sources claimed that there would be good news not only for the government employees but also for daily wagers in the provincial budget. Large amounts had been allocated for development projects, they told.

As just two days are to go to the presentation of Punjab budget, the decision as to who will present will be taken soon.

 

INP

