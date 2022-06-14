FCA of April: NEPRA scrutinizes Rs5.28 per unit hike for Karachiites

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has so far worked out a colossal Rs5.28 per unit increase in the power tariff for the electricity consumers of K-Electric (KE) on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) of April 2022.

As per details, Karachiites may bear billion rupees worth additional burden in June’s electricity bills as NEPRA has so far scrutinized Rs5.28 per unit hike in the electricity tariff of the K-Electric under the head FCA of April 2022.

On Tuesday, the authority (NEPRA) conducted a hearing on the application of KE to jack up the electricity price by Rs5.30 per unit on account of FCA of April 2022 under the chair Tauseef H. Farooqi wherein NEPRA members Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan and Engineer Rafique Ahmed Shaikh were present.

Earlier, the KE, in its two separate applications, sought Rs5.30 per unit hike under the head FCA of April 2022 and Rs3.89 per unit increase on account of quarterly adjustment for the first quarter (January- March 2022).

According to a statement of NEPRA issued on Tuesday, NEPRA will issue its detailed judgement on the above said matter later on after further necessary scrutiny of the data.

It is pertinent to mention that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on 9th June 2022 had already approved a colossal Rs7.82 per unit increase in the power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric on account of quarterly adjustment for the quarters ending September 2021 and December 2021. Similarly, NEPRA on May 27 had notified Rs4.8269 per unit for the electricity consumers of K-Electric (KE) on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of March 2022 having an impact of Rs7,862 million, to be recovered in the bills of June 2022 from the power consumers of K-Electric.