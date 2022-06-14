Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FCA of April: NEPRA scrutinizes Rs5.28 per unit hike for Karachiites

By Ahmad Ahmadani

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has so far worked out a colossal Rs5.28 per unit increase in the power tariff for the electricity consumers of K-Electric (KE) on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) of April 2022.

As per details, Karachiites may bear billion rupees worth additional burden in June’s electricity bills as NEPRA has so far scrutinized Rs5.28 per unit hike in the electricity tariff of the K-Electric under the head FCA of April 2022.

On Tuesday, the authority (NEPRA) conducted a hearing on the application of KE to jack up the electricity price by Rs5.30 per unit on account of FCA of April 2022 under the chair Tauseef H. Farooqi wherein NEPRA members Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan and Engineer Rafique Ahmed Shaikh were present.

Earlier, the KE, in its two separate applications, sought Rs5.30 per unit hike under the head FCA of April 2022 and Rs3.89 per unit increase on account of quarterly adjustment for the first quarter (January- March 2022).

According to a statement of NEPRA issued on Tuesday, NEPRA will issue its detailed judgement on the above said matter later on after further necessary scrutiny of the data.

It is pertinent to mention that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on 9th June 2022 had already approved a colossal Rs7.82 per unit increase in the power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric on account of quarterly adjustment for the quarters ending September 2021 and December 2021. Similarly, NEPRA on May 27 had notified Rs4.8269 per unit for the electricity consumers of K-Electric (KE) on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of March 2022 having an impact of Rs7,862 million, to be recovered in the bills of June 2022 from the power consumers of K-Electric.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBudget needs additional measures to meet goals: IMF
Next articleIndonesia to fast-track edible oil supply to Pakistan
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Gas supply to CNG sector can reduce circular debt by Rs1,500bn per annum, says Ghiyas Paracha

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) industry can reduce the rising circular debt by Rs1,500 billion per annum only if it is supplied the required...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh CM presents Rs1.71tr budget for 2022-23

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, on Tuesday presented the budget for the fiscal year...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance committee approves fixed tax regime for small traders

Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs has approved a fixed tax regime for small traders. The meeting was held under the chair...
Read more
HEADLINES

Debt to GDP ratio to reduce to 69.1pc in next fiscal year

The government has stated that the debt to GDP ratio will be reduced to 69.1 percent in the next fiscal year from existing 72.4...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Debt to GDP ratio to reduce to 69.1pc in next fiscal...

The government has stated that the debt to GDP ratio will be reduced to 69.1 percent in the next fiscal year from existing 72.4...

NEPRA fines HESCO Rs10mn on fatalities due to transformer blast

Court directs sugar mills to deposit 50pc penalty in cartelization case

Indonesia to fast-track edible oil supply to Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.