Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Shaukat Tarin says govt wants to drown middle class

By INP

Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the person who said that he would sell his clothes to feed the people has undressed the public now.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader responded to the fuel hike and said that the government announced in the Senate to not increase the prices any further but they made the hike. Their only agenda is to find out how to kill the poor man, he added.

Tarin said that we have been advising them to go to Russia and buy cheap oil, but they are too afraid of America. Two months have passed but they still have not provided the targeted subsidy for the poor, he added.

He added that the government crashed the poor and now it is after the middle-class people.

The PTI leader said that they left with the petrol price of Rs149 they have increased Rs84 in just 20 days. The Rs2000 relief was the government is nothing, the government has to form a strong methodology, he added.

Shaukat added that the growth rate is decreasing drastically and inflation is at an all-time high.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePrivate airline soon to start flight operations for Skardu
INP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Private airline soon to start flight operations for Skardu

As tourist flow in Gilgit Baltistan increased during the past couple of years, private airlines have also geared up to operate on the routes...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee sheds Rs1.22 against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by Rs1.22 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs207.67 against the...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt to borrow Rs50bn from local banks

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decided to borrow Rs50 billion from local banks for its finance and administrative affairs as the political tension between the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Salient features of Punjab budget for 2022-23

The Punjab government presented budget for financial year (FY) 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs3,226 billion in the Punjab Assembly session held here at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Salient features of Punjab budget for 2022-23

The Punjab government presented budget for financial year (FY) 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs3,226 billion in the Punjab Assembly session held here at...

Miftah orders feasible plan to resolve issues faced by fertilizer sector

Parliamentary panel recommends not to increase tax on electric vehicles

Petroleum dealers

OMCs, petroleum dealers demand 6pc margin for smooth oil supply

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.