Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Chairman FBR seeks 150pc increase in salaries

By Shahzad Paracha

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has urged the incumbent government to increase employees salary by 150%.

Chairman FBR has written a letter to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail with regards to enhancement of the existing “Fixed FBR Incentive” in lieu of performance allowance for FBR employees to remove the disparity with federal secretariat and other organizations.

He requested the minister for finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail to move summary to the Prime Minister seeking enhancement of the existing “Fixed FBR Incentive” of FBR employees to 150% of their running basic pay in lieu of the FBR performance allowance, to bring their compensation package at par with organizations like NAB and FIA.

Recently, the Federal Cabinet approved in principle to give an Executive Allowance equal to 150% of the basic salary to government officials of grade 17 to 22 working in the Federal Secretariat on the pattern of the provinces.

Officers of FBR were excluded on the ground that they were already receiving a special allowance, it mentioned in the letter.

He further informed that representations have now been received from many FBR employees requesting for a review of this decision on the ground that the FBR Performance Allowance has been frozen since 2015, to a level which has now become about 20% of the basic pay.

In comparison, employees of many other organizations are receiving special allowance/incentives which amount to 100 to 150% of their basic pay.

This disparity is resulting in the demoralization of the FBR employee, which may negatively affect their vital revenue collection efforts.

In order to remove the disparity in the salary structure, it is proposed to move the enclosed Summary to the Prime Minister seeking enhancement of the existing -Fixed FBR Incentive” of FBR employees to 150% of their running basic pay in lieu of the FBR Performance Allowance, to bring their compensation package at par with organizations like NAB and FIA.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP foreign loans stand at Rs330bn, says Jhagra
Next articleECC may approve withdrawal of subsidy on HSD by power sector
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Iran sign agreement for supply of additional 100MW to Gwadar

Pakistan and Iran signed on Tuesday an agreement for supply of additional 100 megawatt of electricity to fulfil the daily power needs of Gwadar. As...
Read more
HEADLINES

Balochistan govt unveils budget for FY2022-23

Balochistan Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran unveiled the province’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, with a total outlay of more than Rs612...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC may approve withdrawal of subsidy on HSD by power sector

The Federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) scheduled to be held on Wednesday is likely to approve the withdrawal of subsidy on the consumption...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP foreign loans stand at Rs330bn, says Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, while concluding the budget proposals for the financial year 2022-23, said that the burden...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP foreign loans stand at Rs330bn, says Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, while concluding the budget proposals for the financial year 2022-23, said that the burden...

Cabinet approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk bonds

CDNS

CDNS achieves Rs1,100bn through fresh bonds by June 15th

KP small industrialists demand proactive steps to resolve issues

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.