Chairman FBR seeks 150pc increase in salaries

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has urged the incumbent government to increase employees salary by 150%.

Chairman FBR has written a letter to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail with regards to enhancement of the existing “Fixed FBR Incentive” in lieu of performance allowance for FBR employees to remove the disparity with federal secretariat and other organizations.

He requested the minister for finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail to move summary to the Prime Minister seeking enhancement of the existing “Fixed FBR Incentive” of FBR employees to 150% of their running basic pay in lieu of the FBR performance allowance, to bring their compensation package at par with organizations like NAB and FIA.

Recently, the Federal Cabinet approved in principle to give an Executive Allowance equal to 150% of the basic salary to government officials of grade 17 to 22 working in the Federal Secretariat on the pattern of the provinces.

Officers of FBR were excluded on the ground that they were already receiving a special allowance, it mentioned in the letter.

He further informed that representations have now been received from many FBR employees requesting for a review of this decision on the ground that the FBR Performance Allowance has been frozen since 2015, to a level which has now become about 20% of the basic pay.

In comparison, employees of many other organizations are receiving special allowance/incentives which amount to 100 to 150% of their basic pay.

This disparity is resulting in the demoralization of the FBR employee, which may negatively affect their vital revenue collection efforts.

In order to remove the disparity in the salary structure, it is proposed to move the enclosed Summary to the Prime Minister seeking enhancement of the existing -Fixed FBR Incentive” of FBR employees to 150% of their running basic pay in lieu of the FBR Performance Allowance, to bring their compensation package at par with organizations like NAB and FIA.