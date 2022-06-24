Sign inSubscribe
PSX loses 1,665 points, closing at 41,051

By APP

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 1,665.18 points, a negative change of 3.90 percent, closing at 41,051.79 points against 42,716.97 points on the last working day.

A total of 424,229,317 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 349,488,911 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.806 billion against Rs10.136 billion on last trading day.

As many as 364 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 61 of them recorded gain and 287 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 36,666,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.86, Cnergyico Pk with volume of 25,853,800 and price per share of Rs5.35 and Pak Refinery with volume of 25,300,378 and price per share of Rs18.10.

Mehmood Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs60.48 per share, closing at Rs866.96 whereas the runner up Philip Morris Pak, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs23 to Rs563.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs200 per share closing at Rs5,700 followed by Bata (Pak), the share price of which declined by Rs162.17 to close at Rs2,004.66

APP

