Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

AJK govt presents Rs163.7bn budget

By APP

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Saturday presented its Budget for fiscal Year 2022/23 with a total volume of Rs163.7 billion out of which Rs28.5 billion have been allocated for annual development program (ADP).

Minister for finance Abdul Majid Khan presented the budget for coming fiscal year and revised estimates for current fiscal year in the legislative Assembly in the absence of opposition members who boycotted the session and protested in front of building against government’s policies.

The estimates for recurring expenditures for next fiscal year have been shown Rs135.2 billion compared to Rs112. 9 billion revised estimates of current fiscal year while Rs28.5 billion has been allocated for development expenditures compared to revised estimates of Rs22.8 billion for current fiscal year.

Total income from revenue for the next fiscal year has been estimated Rs36.5 billion including Rs25.89 billion from income tax and Rs10.61 billion in the head of other taxes.

The government will receive Rs74.32 billion in the head of variable grants, Rs25.13 billion in the head of state revenue, Rs700 million in the head of water use charges and Rs700 million as capital receipts (loan and advances).

The minister while elaborating the salient features of the next fiscal year budget said that 62 percent funds in ADP had been allocated for 389 running development schemes while 38 percent was allocated for 263 new projects in the next fiscal year budget and 107 running projects would be completed during the coming fiscal year. He told the house that 19 percent fund in ADP in the coming fiscal budget had been allocated for social sector, 12 percent for production sector and 69 percent for infrastructure development.

The minister announced 15 percent disparity allowance and 15 percent adhoc allowance on new pay scales of 2022 for government employees and 15 percent rise in pensions of retired government employees.

In ADP for next fiscal year, preference had been given to communication department with highest allocation of Rs12 billion while Rs3.3 billion has been allocated for housing and physical planning.

The minister said Rs2.17 billion had been allocated in ADP for next fiscal year for education department and Rs1.8 billion for health department.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleConference to ‘turn around economy’ on June 28
Next articleGovt losing revenue due to mis-declaration of prime steel as scrap
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Increase in taxation through consultations, says Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday said the government was in the process of bringing “millions of shops into the tax net” as he...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt losing revenue due to mis-declaration of prime steel as scrap

Large scale mis-declaration of prime steel as re-roll able scrap is resulting in a revenue loss of billions of rupees annually to the nation's...
Read more
HEADLINES

Conference to ‘turn around economy’ on June 28

The Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives is all set to host Turn Around Conference (TAC) with an objective of gathering the nation...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCoP directs ministries to remove bottlenecks for revival of PSM

The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) has directed the ministries of Industries & Production to work with the Privatization Commission to remove all bottlenecks...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CCoP directs ministries to remove bottlenecks for revival of PSM

The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) has directed the ministries of Industries & Production to work with the Privatization Commission to remove all bottlenecks...
Mangoes

Pakistan mango exports can increase three-folds: President PAHF

PARC

Steps taken to resolve issues relating to trading countries: DG SARC

KP assembly passes budget for FY 2022-23

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.