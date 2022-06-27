Sign inSubscribe
Senator Ishaq Dar likely to return next month

By INP

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Senator Ishaq Dar will likely return to Pakistan in the third week of July to face a court battle.

Dar will decide on joining the federal cabinet only after winning the court cases against him, sources say.

The PML-N leader, who has served as federal minister of finance four times between 1998 and 2017, has been living in a self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom since November 2017.

An accountability court declared him proclaimed offender in assets beyond means case in December 2017.

Dar contested the claims from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying that he had duly declared his assets and had been filing his returns for the past 32 years.

Sources say after returning to Pakistan Dar will face the court case and assume his responsibilities as Senator.

But he will not join the federal cabinet immediately and will decide on the issue only after winning the case, they said.

In addition former premier and ruling Nawaz League’s leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that no one can stop self-exiled ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar to return home if he has a will.

The vice president of Nawaz League in an informal talk on Monday said that he did not know that Ishaq Dar is returning home.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Ishaq Dar’s repatriation is not a decision at the party level, it will be his own decision.

He said Pakistan is the country of Ishaq Dar and repatriation is his right so no one can stop him whenever he wants to return home.

About the cases against Ishaq Dar in Pakistani courts, the ruling party’s leader said the former finance minister will deal with court matters himself.

Commenting about any change in the Ministry of Finance, Khaqan said that it is the prerogative of the Prime Minister.

INP

