Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

US dollar declines in open market amid interbank gains

Rupee gains stability on the back of $2.3bn loan transfer from China

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The value of the US dollar moved in opposite directions in the interbank and open bank markets on Monday, with the greenback registering gains in the former and declining by a wide margin in the latter.

In the interbank market, the rupee shed 46 paisas, or 0.22%, against the US dollar on Monday after failing to sustain its early gains.

The rupee rallied against the US dollar in the morning session with the greenback falling to Rs206.65 at one point. However, the local currency soon lost steam and faltered against the US dollar, which closed at Rs207.94 in the interbank market on Monday, according to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In the open market, however, the US dollar fell by Rs1.5 to Rs206.50, according to rates shared by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP).

In one of the rarest events, the US dollar was traded below than the interbank rates in the open market, says currency dealer Wakilur Rehman. He said that the open market saw fewer buyers than sellers and, consequently, the exchange rate registered a decline.

Zafar Paracha, the general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association (ECA), said that banks were manipulating the rates to maximize their profit before an eventual drop in the value of the US dollar. “The government must step in to mitigate the situation,” he said, lamenting that commercial banks had turned the currency market into a stock market and the regulators must act.

Malik Bostan, who heads the Forex Association of Pakistan, offered a slightly different explanation. “In June, as a fiscal year draws to a close, companies transfer their profits outside Pakistan while other entities also enter similar settlements leading to capital outflows,” he said, terming it as the reason that demand for greenback existed in the interbank market.

Bostan said the value of the US dollar will decline in the interbank market too as soon as the next fiscal year begins on July 1.

He said that after a loan transfer of $2.3 billion from China and an agreement with the IMF, there would be little justification for the rise of the US dollar.

On Friday, the greenback appreciated by Rs1.27 against the rupee during interbank trading. Forex dealers pegged the development on the sharp decline of $750 million in the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

However, a $2.3 billion loan from China has bolstered the reserve since then.

In this context, the pressure on the rupee in the interbank market was unusual and caused by either manipulation or outflows from the country, as Paracha and Bostan explained.

The value of the Pakistani rupee has depreciated by Rs23 since April 11 when the current government took power. The country has made multiple payments for debt servicing in the past two and a half months.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan gets $3.68bn debt relief from G-20 countries
Next articleNA approves 83 demands for grants
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PM approves re-composition of 18 member EAC

Prime Minister has approved the re-composition of 18 member Economic Advisory Council (EAC). As per the letter of finance ministry, Prime Minister has approved the...
Read more
HEADLINES

NA gives nod to charged expenditure worth Rs27.9tr

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Monday approved the charged expenditure of Rs27.9 trillion including servicing of domestic and foreign debt. The charged expenditure...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM takes notice of non-exploitation of shale gas reserves

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken serious notice of non-exploitation of tight/shale gas reserves and directed the authorities concerned to resolve the litigation issues...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Made in Pakistan’ auto show to be started at Lahore expo from June 29

All is set to enthrall the car lovers and popular auto players to exhibit their innovations at the Pakistan Auto Show 2022 (PAPS-22) at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

India, EU resume free trade talks after nine-year gap

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union resumed talks Monday on a free-trade deal after a nine-year gap, as Western countries seek to wean...

NA approves 83 demands for grants

US dollar declines in open market amid interbank gains

Pakistan gets $3.68bn debt relief from G-20 countries

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.