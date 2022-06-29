Sign inSubscribe
KP assembly passes supplementary budget for FY 2021-22

By Aziz Buneri
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly passed the supplementary budget for fiscal year 2021-22 after the opposition withdrew adjournment motions.
During the Provincial Assembly session chaired by Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, the opposition tabled some important proposals for reforms in all sectors.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government sought an additional Rs170 billion in the supplementary budget for the current financial year, which includes purchase of vehicles, annual accrual, purchase of CCTV cameras and new recruitments. The  government also demanded an additional Rs64.72 billion for development expenditure in the supplementary budget.
Later, Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan exercised his powers under sub-rule 4 of rule 148 and presented all the demands of supplementary budget 2021-22 for approval without discussion. After which the concerned ministers presented 54 demands in the house which were approved.
