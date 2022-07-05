Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FFC plant shuts down due to eruption of fire

By News Desk

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) in a letter to Pakistan Stock exchange dated July 4, 2022 intimated that its Plant III, Mirpur Mathelo has been temporarily shut down due to technical fault.

It was revealed in further details that on 3rd July 2022, around 11pm fire erupted at FFC Mirpur Mathelo Plantsite which was extinguished immediately by adopting safety and emergency procedures (SOP). No personnel were affected during this event.

As per initial report, fire occurred in the gas vessel of the ammonia unit. The plant was immediately shutdown to investigate the matter in detail and plan the maintenance works to put the plant back in operation.

News Desk

FFC plant shuts down due to eruption of fire

