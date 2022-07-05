Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP to revise policy rate on July 7

Central bank expected to raise rates by 125 bps in a bid to control inflation

By APP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday will announce its revised monetary policy rate following the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting that will review the economic indicators and their future trend on the same day.

At present, the interest rate it is 13.75 percent after a 150 basis points raise on May 23, which took the total increase to 400 bps so far this year.

The central bank usually announces its monetary policy for the next two months, but since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2019, it has come up with before-schedule MPs to intervene in emerging economic conditions at the domestic and global level. The present world scenario, especially inflationary pressures, also warrants the central bank to remain extra vigilant and responsive with corrective measures.

To make the process of monetary policy formulation predictable and transparent, the State Bank had earlier announced a half-yearly schedule of Monetary Policy Committee meetings on a rolling basis.

A year ago, in July 2021, the policy rate was 7.25 after increase of 25 bps. At the current policy rate of 13.75, SBP has fixed 14.75 percent per annum as overnight reverse repo (ceiling) rate and 12,75 percent for overnight repo (floor) rate.

It may be recalled that representative bodies of the business community of the country were un-welcoming to the last increase in the policy rate. Meanwhile, local media reports claim that “SBP looks set to raise its key policy rate by 125 basis points at its review on Thursday, as it attempts to tackle 13-year high inflation, according to the median estimate in a snap poll of 10 economists and market watchers.”

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFFC plant shuts down due to eruption of fire
Next articleRupee sheds Rs2.37 against dollar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECC allows one-time special release of ‘luxury’ goods stuck at ports

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday granted a one-time special permission for the release of consignments stuck at ports...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Iran operationalise barter trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Tuesday operationalised the trade mechanism across their shared border, Profit has learnt. In this regard, while addressing a press conference,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Traders asks govt to limit purchase of official cars to 1000CC

LAHORE: The Traders Welfare Association of Super Market on Tuesday urged the government to limit official use cars to a 1000cc ceiling in addition...
Read more
HEADLINES

PHC bars SNGPL from suspending gas supply to textile mills

PESHAWAR: A Peshawar High Court (PHC) bench stopped the  Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company (SNGPL) from suspending gas supply to three different textile mills...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Power sector
HEADLINES

Govt approves Rs7.91/unit hike in power tariff: sources

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved a massive Rs7.91per unit gradual hike in the base power price and asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority...

Rupee sheds Rs2.37 against dollar

SBP to revise policy rate on July 7

FFC plant shuts down due to eruption of fire

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.