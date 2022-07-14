Zeeshan Shah replaces Ali Jehangir as ambassador-at-large on investment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed British Pakistani entrepreneur Zeeshan Shah as ambassador-at-large on investment to promote foreign investment into Pakistan. Zeeshan Shah will be replacing Ali Jehangir Siddiqui for this role who was appointed by the previous government.

The announcement was made through a notification issued by the Prime Minister Office on Wednesday.

The notification reads: “The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Zeeshan Shah as Ambassador-at-Large on Investment, with immediate effect. The appointment of Zeeshan Shah will be in an honorary capacity.”

Shah is a multi-award-winning entrepreneur based out of London. His group has overseen investment transactions in excess of $1.3 billion. He made his name first when he appeared on BBC’s popular show “Apprentice”.

The entrepreneur boasts a global network of contacts within the investment space including leading institutional and family offices across the Far East, Middle East, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Speaking to Private news channel Shah said that in his first task, he will immediately be travelling to the USA to meet with investors in Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York.

He said that he was thankful to PM Shehbaz for showing confidence in him and will do his utmost to represent Pakistan.