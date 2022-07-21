Sign inSubscribe
PSX loses 627 points, closing at 39,831 points

KSE-100 closes at lowest level since Nov 2020

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 627.95 points, a negative change of 1.55 percent, closing at 39,831.75 points against 40,459.70 points.

A total of 157,992,886 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 141,746,336 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.283 billion against Rs4.498 billion on last trading day.

As many as 333 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 40 of them recorded gains and 269 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 16,009,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.21, TPL Properties with the volume of 11,878,657 and price per share of Rs16.25 and United Foods Ltd with volume of 10,041,035 and price per share of Rs16.72.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.203.67 per share, closing at Rs2,919.37 whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak), the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.56.44 to Rs2,339.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs86.90 per share closing at Rs1,073 followed by Nestle Pakistan, the share price of which declined by
Rs78 to close at Rs5,902.

APP

