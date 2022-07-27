LPG price hiked by Rs10 per kg without OGRA notification

ISLAMABAD: The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) on Wednesday increased by Rs10 per kilogram without a notification from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Speaking with Profit, Chairman LPG Distribution Association (LDAP) Irfan Khokhar said that due to the unannounced hike in prices, a household cylinder will now cost Rs2,750 after an increase of Rs150, whereas commercial cylinder prices have surged by Rs450 to Rs10,438.

“The increase in LPG prices is without any reason; the government must take action to control the prices otherwise there will be a further increase in the next 12 hours,” he warned.

He further warned that if the government did not control the prices soon, the association would go on a strike across the country and protest in front of the Ministry of Petroleum.

The association’s chairman also informed that prices in Gilgit are currently the highest rate in the country with the gas being sold at Rs300 per kg. “The price of each household cylinder there has surged to Rs3,600 while a commercial cylinder is being sold for Rs13,600,” he added.

Khokar also informed Profit that LPG is being black marketed in Islamabad at Rs300 to Rs400 per household cylinder and Rs1,200 to Rs1,400 per commercial cylinder. “A commercial cylinder is being sold for Rs3,100 in the federal capital,” he said.

The LDAP chairman lamented that the government is not doing anything to make up for the loss of Rs60 billion due to the closure of Pakistan’s biggest LPG plant, the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL), which removed 15% of domestic LPG supplies in the country where LPG accounts for about 1.5% of the total primary energy supply.

Meanwhile, a letter to its chief commissioner on July 27, OGRA issued directions to control and monitor LPG prices with the help of deputy commissioner ICT.

It is pertinent to mention here that according to the authority’s last notification regarding prices, the maximum price of LPG for July is Rs220 per kg which means Rs2,600 for a household cylinder and Rs9,988 for a commercial cylinder.