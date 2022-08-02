Sign inSubscribe
Cement despatches decline 47.7pc during July 2022

Export despatches show a massive decline by 66.09pc, volumes reduced from 452,777 tons in July 21 to 153,517 tons in July 22

By Ghulam Abbas
Conveyors in a stone quarry

ISLAMABAD: As the industrial activities have been badly affected by the economic situation following massive currency devaluation, hike in fuel prices and political uncertainty, the supply/despatches of cement, the major component of construction industry, have declined by 47.7 percent in July 2022. Total Cement despatches during July 2022 were 2.039 million tons against 3.899 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of July 2022 were 1.88 million tons compared to 3.44 million tons in July 2021, showing a decline of 45.28 percent. Export despatches also suffered a massive decline by 66.09 percent as the volumes reduced from 452,777 tons in July 2021 to 153,517 tons in July 2022.

In July 2022, North based cement mills despatched 1.68 million tons cement showing a decline of 44.3 percent against 3.02 million tons despatches in July 2021. South based mills despatched 352,747 tons of cement during July 2022 that was 59.53 percent less compared to the despatches of 871,601 tons during July 2021.

North based cement mills despatched 1.61 million tons cement in domestic markets showing a decline of 44.11 percent against 2.89 million tons despatches in July 2021. South based mills despatched 269,477 tons cement in local markets during July 2022 that was 51.4 percent less compared to the despatches of 554,442 tons during July 2021.

Exports from North based mills also declined by 48.2 percent as the quantities reduced from 135,618 tons in July 2021 to 70,247 tons in July 2022. Exports from South also reduced by 73.75 percent to 83,270 tons in July 2022 from 317,159 tons during the same month last year.

As per the association the massive currency devaluation, political uncertainty and deteriorating economy are causing the slowdown in activities of the construction industry.  The ultimate rise in cement and steel prices are also forcing people to halt their planned construction programs. “The situation is very alarming and the government must come-up with a solution to bring the country out of this crisis,” an office bearer of the association said.

Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

