Govt does away with fuel-based power generation plants

NA Standing Committee passes Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday decided that no power generation plants producing fuel-based electricity would be installed in the country from now onwards.

This was informed by the secretary Power Division while briefing the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Power held here under the chairmanship of the Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari.

MNAs Chaudhary Khalid Javed, Sardar Muhammad Arfan Dogar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Saira Bano, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hussain Gillani, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali and senior officials from the Ministry of Power Division attended the meeting.

While discussing the Regulation of Generation, Transmission, and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the power division’s secretary informed the committee that the provincial rotation clause creates hurdles in the appointment of members of electricity and finance. The committee recommended that after one month, the vacant post should be filled on open merit to make the appellate tribunal functional.

Moreover, the committee also passed the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022, unanimously.

 

 

 

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

