Pakistan’s service exports up 17pc in FY 2021-22

Islamabad: Pakistan recorded an increase of 17.20 percent in service exports during the fiscal year 2021-22 compared with the previous fiscal year.

The country’s exports of service during July-June (2021-22) were recorded at $6.97 billion against exports of $5.95 billion during July-June (2020-21), as revealed by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

On a year-on-year basis, service exports during the month of June 2022 grew by 11.75 percent to $646.01 million against exports of $578.10 million during June 2021.

Meanwhile, the statistics revealed that service imports rose by 43.5 percent, growing from $8.46 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21 to $12.14 billion during the fiscal year 2021-22.