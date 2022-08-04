Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Sugar production expected to increase by up to 2m tonnes: FBR

Spokesperson says surplus amount could have earned $1bn if govt had lifted export ban

By INP

LAHORE: The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) has predicted an increase of 1.5 to 2 million tonnes in sugar production during the upcoming crushing season, citing better growth of the sugarcane crop due to monsoon rains.

In this regard, an FBR spokesperson on Thursday said that the country will have 1.2 million tonnes of sugar at the start of the next crushing season, recalling that sugar mills produced a total of 1.2 million tonnes of excess sugar in the last season.

He said that monsoon rains have caused a growth of 10pc in sugarcane crops this season, which will result in increased sugar production, adding that people will have to bear the burden of the excess production if the government does not export the sugar.

The spokesperson added that precious foreign exchange could have been earned if the government had not decided to ban sugar export. “The government could have formulated a strategy to export the surplus stocks in phases to inject over $1 billion into the national exchequer,” he added, lamenting that the ban was retained despite having a surplus stock of 1.2 million tonnes.

He suggested that the government should allow mills to export sugar with sending 500,000 tonnes in the first phase.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNEPRA reserves decision on Rs4.15 per unit hike for hydel power stations
Next articleGovt announces withdrawal of fixed tax on small traders’ electric bills
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Senate panel passes bill to boost exports to int’l markets

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Thursday unanimously passed the Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill, 2022, moved by Federal Minister...
Read more
HEADLINES

Electricity shortfall reaches 6,997MW

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s power shortfall increased to 6,997 megawatts (MW) on Thursday. According to the details, the Power Division recorded the total power generation capacity at...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet likely to approve weekly change in fuel prices

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to accept another demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to regulate the petrol prices in the country...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt announces withdrawal of fixed tax on small traders’ electric bills

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday decided to withdraw the fixed tax regime on electricity bills for small traders who can benefit from this...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt announces withdrawal of fixed tax on small traders’ electric bills

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday decided to withdraw the fixed tax regime on electricity bills for small traders who can benefit from this...

Sugar production expected to increase by up to 2m tonnes: FBR

Power sector

NEPRA reserves decision on Rs4.15 per unit hike for hydel power stations

Pakistan, EU launch Multi-annual Indicative Programme worth 265m euros

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.