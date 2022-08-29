Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PKR continues to slide against US dollar

The rupee's declining trend during the week continues despite assurances of IMF tranche as well as investments confirmed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee has lost 1.34 rupees against the US dollar in the interbank market on Monday morning compared to the previous close of Rs220.66 per USD.

According to forex dealers, the US dollar rose by Rs1.34 in the interbank to trade at Rs222 while banks are selling the greenback at Rs222.50. In open market, the US dollar is being traded between Rs229 and Rs231.

Pakistani rupee is under severe pressure due to drying up foreign exchange reserves and declining foreign direct investment which plunged to $59 million in July 2022.

Meanwhile, the demand for dollars in the open market has surged due to the newly enforced law by UAE for Pakistani travelers to have 5,000 dirhams along with a valid work visa and a return ticket.

It is pertinent to note that the foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $87 million during the week ended on August 19, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

Sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position SBP said that the foreign currency reserves held were recorded at $7.81 billion, down by $87 million compared to $7.89 billion on August 19.

“During the week ended on August 19, 2022, SBP’s reserves decreased by $87 million to $7,809.9 million,” the SBP said in a statement.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.52 billion, said the SBP on Thursday. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.71 billion. The SBP cited the decline in reserves due to “external debt and other payments”.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleU Microfinance Bank receives three prestigious Asian Banking & Finance Awards, 2022
Next articleGovt allows immediate import of onions, tomatoes
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt allows immediate import of onions, tomatoes

ISLAMABAD:  Federal government on Monday in view of massive damage to agriculture following the current devastating floods has allowed immediate import of major agricultural...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N, PPP in tug of war over appointment of president NBP

ISLAMABAD: A tug of war is going on between coalition partners, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People Party (PPP), over the appointment of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Massive hike in power tariff spells trouble for steel industry

ISLAMABAD: Massive hikes in the electricity tariff have affected all segments of the society with the steel sector in Sindh's provincial capital reporting a crisis-like...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak Suzuki Motors bounces back after loss in Q2CY22

LAHORE: Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) released its half yearly financials on Thursday, according to which the company ended the second quarter of 2022...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.