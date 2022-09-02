Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Miftah estimate flood devastation to cost $10bn

According to Miftah water draining out is a big challenge but it will be resolved so that the farmers can sow their crops

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday said, the current devastation of flood in Pakistan is estimated to cost $10 billion.

During flood, railway lines, roads, bridges, grid stations, power lines and houses etc. were badly damaged, which has to be rehabilitated, the minister said this while talking to BBC World Service.

The minister said that the United Nation has made a commitment of $160 million and USAID has announced the provision of 30 million dollars.

Miftah added that in addition to this, friendly countries including the United Kingdom, European countries, Australia and Arab countries has provided financial support and also delivered aid materials.

He said that rehabilitation is a long process which Pakistan will try to complete with the help of its own resources and friendly countries.

The Minister said that the devastating magnitude of the flood was very high and it is a big challenge for us which “we will try our best to tackle.”

In response to a question, he said that the federal and provincial governments are helping the flood victims and adding that the central government is disbursing money, for which a woman in every house is being given an amount of up to Rs2,500.

He said that this amount will be disbursed to 4.2 million women across the country.

Miftah said that the federal and provincial governments and National Disaster Management Authority are currently busy helping the flood victims and the government is delivering food packets, mosquito nets, tents and medicines to the flood affected areas.

He said that there is no shortage of food, but there is a shortage of onions and tomatoes.

He said that “we are importing tomatoes and onions by reducing the import duty.”

The Minister said that apart from this, several million tons of wheat are being imported and the duties on it are being reduced and are being ordered at subsidy rates.

He said that the goods which will have shortages will be imported so that there is no shortage of essential goods.

He said that this is a very challenging situation, crops have been damaged due to flood in Sindh province.

Miftah said that cotton crops have been damaged up to 30% in Sindh province and sugarcane crop has been damaged up to 20%.

He said that wheat will be sown in the next two months and water draining out is a big challenge but it will be resolved so that the farmers can sow their crops.

In response to a question, he said that the government is considering giving incentives to farmers and banks will relax the loans of farmers so that they can cover their losses.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s trade deficit shrink’s by 27pc to $3.2bn in August
Next articleRisks to Pakistan’s economic outlook remain high: IMF
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IMF acknowledges Shehbaz govt’s steps to fix economy

ISLAMABAD: The seventh and eighth review reports released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have disclosed that the present Pakistan government has taken some...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cement despatches fall 24pc in August

ISLAMABAD: Cement sales in August declined by 23.98% as construction activities slowed down following the hike in energy, fuel and transportation costs.   According to the details,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Risks to Pakistan’s economic outlook remain high: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released it's country report on Thursday according to which risks to Pakistan’s economic outlook and implementation of the programme...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrink’s by 27pc to $3.2bn in August

ISLAMABAD: The finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday that Pakistan's trade deficit for the month of August decreased by 27% due to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrink’s by 27pc to $3.2bn in August

ISLAMABAD: The finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday that Pakistan's trade deficit for the month of August decreased by 27% due to the...

PM urged to investigate SSGC, KE for production of expensive electricity

PM waives off FAC for up to 300 units of power consumption

Govt to implement new tax scheme for traders

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.