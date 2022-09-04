Sign inSubscribe
China Railway company to deliver 46 coaches to Pakistan Railways 

Chinese company will provide 230 coaches as part of $140m contract

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways will receive 46 of 230 new passenger coaches from China in December. 

This will be the first batch of coaches delivered as part of the $140 million contract between China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) and Pakistan Railways. 

The first batch of 46 coaches will be completely-built-up (CBU) units delivered to Pakistan, whereas the remaining 184 will be manufactured in the country. The coaches will be able to travel at a speed of 160 km/h and are set to be deployed on Main Line 1 (ML-1) after its $6.8 billion upgradation and dualization as part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. 

ML-1 stretches from Karachi to Peshawar with 184 railway stations. 75% of Pakistan’s cargo and passenger traffic currently use the line. The line will be particularly beneficial for the many people who have become increasingly reliant on intercity bus services to cover the distance, due to the failings of Pakistan Railways, as their travel time will be cut immensely. 

 

Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

