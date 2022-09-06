Sign inSubscribe
Price of 15kg flour bag increases by Rs50 in Punjab

Provincial mills’ association cites price increase in open market as reason behind development

By INP
LAHORE: The Punjab Flour Mills Association (PFMA) on Tuesday increased the price of a 15 kilograme (kg) bag by Rs50 or Rs5 per kg, ARY News reported.  

According to details, PFMA jacked up the price citing an increase in the wheat prices in the open market. After the increase, a 15kg flour bag is now being sold for Rs1,350. 

Meanwhile, the price of wheat has increased from Rs2,800 to Rs3,000 per maund in the open market.

In a statement, the PFMA said that the association took the step in the wake of an increase in the wheat price in the open market. 

 

