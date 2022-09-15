NCC reviews foreign funded projects for federal water sector

Islamabad: National Coordination Committee on Wednesday reviewed the Foreign Funded Projects (NCC – FFP) of the federal water sector.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) pertaining to the water sector (Federal) at the Ministry of Economic Affairs today in Islamabad.

Minister for Water Resources, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, State Minister for Finance, Representatives of PM’s Office, Finance Division and Provincial P&D Departments and Boards of Revenues attended the meeting.

The NCC-FFP forum reviewed progress of the development projects of the water sector funded by the World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, USA, France, Germany, Saudi Fund, Kuwait, and OFID.

At present, 26 foreign-funded projects in the water sector amounting to $3,354 million are under implementation.

The Minister for Economic Affairs highlighted the importance of ongoing hydropower and water sector development projects being essential for power generation at affordable rates and sustainable development in Pakistan’s economy. He stated that the incumbent government is focusing on rehabilitation and construction of major dams which would fulfill the country’s need for water, food and energy in view of long-term benefits towards stabilizing the economy.

Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah directed the line departments to fast track implementation of the projects and prompt redressal of issues for expeditious execution of projects in the water sector. He further emphasized on the quick delivery of projects including Tarbela fifth extension, Keyal Khawar, and Harpo projects and set the timelines to resolve the bottlenecks to expedite the process of implementation.