Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil ticks up on correction, on track for weekly loss on recession fears

Both benchmarks are headed for a third consecutive weekly loss

By Reuters

TEXAS: Oil prices edged higher on Friday but were on track for a weekly decline amid fears of sharp interest rate hikes that would slam global growth and hit fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $91.08 a barrel as of 0315 GMT, but were down 1.9pc for the week so far.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 10 cents, or 0.1pc, to $85.20 a barrel, but were also down 1.9pc on a weekly basis.

“Today’s morning rebound for oil prices can only be described as a short-term correction, as the Fed will raise interest rates by 75bp or 100bp next week,” said Leon Li, an analyst at CMC Markets.

“Although the probability of a 100 bp rate hike is relatively small, it would bring uncertainty to market sentiment. So there is still a risk that oil prices could drop lower next week.”

Both benchmarks are headed for a third consecutive weekly loss, hurt partly by a strong US dollar, which makes oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies. The dollar index ticked down on Friday but held near last week’s high above 110.

Investors are bracing for a US rate hike next week after data showed underlying inflation broadening out, and amid growing concerns of a global recession.

The market was also rattled by the International Energy Agency’s outlook for almost zero growth in oil demand in the fourth quarter due to a weaker demand outlook for China.

“Oil fundamentals are still mostly bearish as China’s demand outlook remains a big question mark and as the inflation-fighting Fed seems poised to weaken the US economy,” Oanda analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Analysts said sentiment suffered from comments by the US Department of Energy that it was unlikely to seek to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve until after fiscal 2023.

On the supply side, the market has found some support on dwindling expectations of a return of Iranian crude, as Western officials played down prospects of reviving a nuclear accord with Tehran.

Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said that supported the bank’s view that oil markets will tighten by the end of the year and Brent will return to $100 a barrel in the fourth quarter.

Oil prices may also be supported in the fourth quarter as Opec+ members are likely to discuss production cuts at its October meeting, and as Europe would face an energy crisis amid uncertainty on oil and gas supply from Russia, added CMC’s Li.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePOL import bill up by 6.97pc to $3.3bn in 2 months
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Dollar pushes towards fresh 24-year peak versus yen after US CPI shock

WASHINGTON: The dollar climbed close to a 24-year peak against the yen on Wednesday amid a jump in United States yields after hotter-than-expected inflation...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices rise on concerns over tight supplies

BEIJING: Oil prices rose in volatile trade on Tuesday as worries about tight fuel supplies ahead of winter offset investor concerns about lower demand...
Read more
World Business News

India’s rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia as prices rise

MUMBAI: India's restrictions on rice exports have paralysed trading in Asia, with buyers scouring for alternative supplies from Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar where seller...
Read more
World Business News

Oil falls to 7-month low on renewed demand fears, rate hike expectations

MOSCOW: Oil prices fell more than $1 on Wednesday to their lowest since before Russia invaded Ukraine as Covid-19 curbs in top crude importer...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

Karachi, Pakistan – 15 September 2022: HBL, the largest and best bank in Pakistan, has announced raising the staff service age from 60 years...

CCL Pharmaceuticals undertake UN Sustainability Goals in Pakistan

SBP’s claim of no restrictions on raw material imports refuted by FPCCI

Hyundai announces price hike for sedans 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.