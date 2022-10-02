Jo Dar gaya woh mar gaya

Ishaq Dar hit the tarmac in an oversized sports coat fashioned over a checked shirt and the most high-waisted trousers in the entire Wild West. After five years of self-exile, one would have expected a welcoming party. But as he walked across the Nur Khan Airbase in Chaklala, he was met only by the Rawalpindi press corps.

There were no garlands and no sloganeering. Dar walked confidently towards the reporters, thanked them for being there, expressed his gratitude for being back home, and stated he was there to fix the economy. And the first thing he brought up was how dollar prices had already gone down.

Why Dar’s actual return was so subdued is anyone’s guess. The league would like to claim it was because Dar was here to get down to business, not gloat and bask in the victory of his return. Others would say it was because the house of the Sharifs is divided over his return — since it took the strong-arming of Mian Nawaz to dismiss Miftah Ismail, who had formidably taken on the task of correcting the economic course when others would have baulked at having to.

Political realities aside, Dar’s return marks a critical juncture in Pakistan’s current protracted economic ailment. He brings with him a very different style of fiscal management than the prudent if painful ways of Miftah Ismail and Abdul Hafeez Sheikh. The oh so famous ‘Dar-nomics’ are back, and that most likely means increased government spending, lower interest rates, and Dar stepping into the ring and wrestling the dollar himself if he needs to.