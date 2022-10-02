Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Jo Dar gaya woh mar gaya

What tools does Ishaq Dar have at his disposal, and is now the right time to use them?

Posted by: Profit

Ishaq Dar hit the tarmac in an oversized sports coat fashioned over a checked shirt and the most high-waisted trousers in the entire Wild West. After five years of self-exile, one would have expected a welcoming party. But as he walked across the Nur Khan Airbase in Chaklala, he was met only by the Rawalpindi press corps. 

There were no garlands and no sloganeering. Dar walked confidently towards the reporters, thanked them for being there, expressed his gratitude for being back home, and stated he was there to fix the economy. And the first thing he brought up was how dollar prices had already gone down. 

Why Dar’s actual return was so subdued is anyone’s guess. The league would like to claim it was because Dar was here to get down to business, not gloat and bask in the victory of his return. Others would say it was because the house of the Sharifs is divided over his return — since it took the strong-arming of Mian Nawaz to dismiss Miftah Ismail, who had formidably taken on the task of correcting the economic course when others would have baulked at having to. 

Political realities aside, Dar’s return marks a critical juncture in Pakistan’s current protracted economic ailment. He brings with him a very different style of fiscal management than the prudent if painful ways of Miftah Ismail and Abdul Hafeez Sheikh. The oh so famous ‘Dar-nomics’ are back, and that most likely means increased government spending, lower interest rates, and Dar stepping into the ring and wrestling the dollar himself if he needs to. 

What will the coming days look like? What are Dar’s aims and what are the tools at his disposal to achieve them? To understand entirely, Profit presented this brief statement and two accompanying questions to a number of economists, academics, politicians, and analysts:

 

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Profit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Crop talk: Deadly product, cut-throat competition

Tobacco is one of Pakistan’s most successful crop stories
Read more
FEATURED

The rising pension problem… in the private sector

Rising costs of retiring employees is a well-know problem in the government, but even the private sector has been neglecting the management of their liabilities, and now the bill is coming due
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.