FBR moves to auction properties of Bio Amla manufacturer  

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has tightened the noose around the manufacturer of the iconic Bio Amla shampoo, Forvil Cosmetics (pvt) Ltd, moving to auction their immovable properties. 

The FBR sent the instructions to the Director General of Copyrights and Trademarks, Patents and Design Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) on Monday. It had been brought to the attention of the office of the FBR that Zakauddin Shaikh, Zunir Ahmad, Khalida Parveen and Wamiq Zaka were directors of Forvil Cosmetics and hence defaulters of sales tax amounting to Rs 310.7 million along with default surcharge.

Back in 2017, the FBR had asked the authority to block the transfer, sale, and sub-leasing of the copyright, trademark, patent etc of Bio Amla and others owing to the default of sales tax. 

Currently, the aforesaid government dues have not been deposited by the above said defaulters till date and moreover the government dues have become almost Rs570 million including penalty and default surcharge which have to be paid by the above said defaulters/director of the company.

Sources said that a formal opinion was taken from the department in which the legal team confirmed that the trademarks or copyrights that constitute financial goodwill fall under the category of movable property.

Sources claimed that the investigation of cases of tax evasion of million of rupees is also going on against the managing partner of Forvil Cosmetics, Muhammad Awais. The sales tax registration number of this company has also been suspended. Officials said that this is a historic move which has never been done before and this initiative will discourage tax evaders and increase the tax revenue of FBR. 

 

Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

