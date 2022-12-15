Pakistan’s automotive industry continues steady growth in November

LAHORE: The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) released the sales data for November on Monday, December 13. Overall automotive sales clocked in at 130,502 units sold. Despite a 0.28% month-on-month (MoM) increase from October’s 130,138 units sold, there is a massive 31.72% year-on-year (YoY) decline from last November’s 190,594 units sold.

Jeeps & Pickups, and Tractors were the only vehicle categories to have seen MoM declines with contractions of 34.49% and 3.4%. On the other hand, cars were the only category that experienced 0.61% YoY increase in November.

With the addition of November’s sales, five month FY 2022-23 volume stood at a total of 601,971 units sold. This is a 31.52% YoY decrease from the 879,401 units sold in FY 2021-22.

Within just the cars category, the 1000cc car segment was the only one to have seen a MoM decline. However, on a YoY basis, only the below 1000cc segment recorded an increase. The increase, at 114.99%, is significant and possibly indicates customers’ diminishing purchasing power reacting because of the stringent prudential requirements put in place by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Looking across car models, the Suzuki Alto recorded the greatest number of sales in November. Conversely, BAIC’s BJ40L recorded the lowest sales with just four units sold. On a MoM basis, most cars have recorded volumes similar to those in October. Honda’s joint figures for the BR-V and HR-V recorded a 759.26% MoM increase. This is likely attributable to the HR-V Honda’s recent launch in November. Furthermore, Hyundai’s Sonata recorded a 86.88% YoY decrease with monthly sales falling to 44 compared to the 320 units sold in November 2021.

On a MoM basis, the results for November 2022 were mixed. Many companies such as Honda and Suzuki were able to continue growing from October whereas other companies such as Toyota, Al Ghazi, and Atlas Honda saw their fortunes turn for the worse. Finally, on a YoY basis, all companies, with the exception of BAIC and Hino, saw significant declines in their volumes.

BAIC’s YoY growth is only due to its negligible volume when compared to the rest of PAMA’s members. Hino, in contrast, has volume that is comparable to its competitors in the commercial vehicle segment. Its growth is the silver lining to the misery seen afflicting the rest of PAMA’s members.

In terms of YoY declines, Suzuki and Sazgar were the only companies not affected by significant drops in volume. The former benefits from the sustained success of its Swift and Alto in FY 2022, whereas Sazgar has benefited from the introduction of its Haval line of vehicles as part of PAMA’s data set. If BAIC was to be coupled with the rest of Sazgar’s sales volume then it too would have overall contributed to Sazgar’s declining YoY volume.