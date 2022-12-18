Sign inSubscribe
Filmmaking and sport — where will Pakistan be in 2097?

There were two women that took the stage at the #Next75 event recently organised by [email protected] Both have done firsts for Pakistan. Both belong to vastly different fields. And both talked about very similar themes in their discussions. The first was Pakistan’s Oscar-winning prodigy Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. The second was international football star Karishma Ali. 

Their talks, and in turn their stories, are telling of the state of their professions and the unique difficulties faced by women in these positions. All of these problems are emblematic of the issues that Pakistan has faced in its 75 years of existence. As we look towards the next 75, there is a long, difficult road ahead. So what might the distant future look like?

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only.

