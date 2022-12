Hostile neighbourhood? Tough luck, because we can’t shift Pakistan to another geopolitical neighbourhood. Let’s try to talk to our neighbours, then. It’ll do us, and them, a whole lot of good. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA, on the need for regional cooperation. Clip taken from full video from among a series of talks at a launch event called #TheNext75 See full talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_oBINgwbGc

- Advertisement -