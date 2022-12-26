Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pak-Uzbek PTA to be signed by end of Jan’23

Uzbekistan to notify rules for the transit trade agreement by February., trade could have a value of $1bn

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan are set to sign a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) by the end of next month. The evaluation of export/import items for bilateral trade under the PTA have already been finalized between the two states.

Preferential Trade Agreements, or PTAs, are formal arrangements of trade between countries that see benefits from trade amongst themselves. In many cases, these benefits are the product of proximity; countries close to one another are better able to conduct trade both because of lower transportation costs and greater possibilities for transparency.

In the case of Pakistan and Uzbekistan, the two countries will use the central Asian corridor to implement a relaxed duty structure that will promote trade between the two countries on multiple levels. The PTA is scheduled to be signed by the last week of January 2023, and implemented within a week. This was said by Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar while talking to the media after signing nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich here on Monday.

He said the Pakistani side has already completed the homework and consultation for the PTA while the Uzbek government would finalize the same by the end of next month. Both the two countries have decided to implement the Preferential Trade Agreement from February 1, 2023.

Apart from the PTA, the minister said the two countries have also discussed the implementation of the Agreement between Uzbekistan and Pakistan on Transit Trade (AUPTT) and Uzbekistan would notify rules in this regard in February.

“Both sides agreed to formulate a joint strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan. Regional understanding on Transit and Trade Framework to be prepared including joint fund/mechanism for the upkeep of road infrastructure in Afghanistan,” he informed.

According to documents to overcome the problems being faced by the Pakistani and Uzbek transporters, both sides have agreed to take up all issues with Afghanistan in a joint visit to Kabul tentatively to be undertaken in the last week of January 2023 after finalization of the joint agenda to be presented to the Afghan side. Under the finalized agreements, the two countries are expecting to expand investment and increase bilateral trade to $1 billion.

The concerned ministries of the two countries have also decided to undertake a joint visit to the Afghan capital in the last week of January to discuss problems faced by Pakistani and Uzbek transporters.

During the recent visit of the deputy prime minister and his team Uzbekistan has requested an off-dock terminal at Karachi and Gwadar ports and was assured full facilitation, the statement added.

Besides this, the countries also decided to hold trade exhibitions and prepare a strategy to cooperate in e-commerce. The Uzbek delegation is scheduled to meet a number of officials during its visit, including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had visited Pakistan earlier this year. During his visit, a number of agreements and MoUs were signed by the two sides. A MoU was signed between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sport and Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to promote religious tourism. Another MoU was inked between the two states in the field of environment and climate change.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have been closely collaborating at regional and international fora especially at the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Economic Cooperation Organisation, and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDar summons breakup of Rs 447bn in GIDC dues, urges swift recovery
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Dar summons breakup of Rs 447bn in GIDC dues, urges swift recovery

Islamabad: Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Monday directed officials to compile an updated sector-wise breakup of a massive Rs 447 billion...
Read more
HEADLINES

KPRA’s revenue rises by 37pc in last 3 months

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) collected a record high of Rs 12.61 billion revenue in the first five months of the current...
Read more
HEADLINES

Suzuki announces plant shutdown for 2023

LAHORE: Suzuki has notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it will halt all production from January 2 to January 6. This will be the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Russia can send natural gas to Pakistani markets: Deputy PM Novak

Russia can send its natural gas to the markets of Pakistan and Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state TASS news agency. Novak said that Russia can...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Videos

If we’re getting oil from Russia, why not Iran? | Profit...

The country right next door has the fourth-largest oil reserves in the world. Why, then, do we even need to go to any country...

Russia can send natural gas to Pakistani markets: Deputy PM Novak

Profit E-Magazine Issue 225

Another year, another consolation prize for Pakistan in the digital payments race?

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.