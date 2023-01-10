Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s textile industry lays off 7 million workers, threatens to shut down

By Momina Ashraf

About seven million people in the textile industry have been laid off due to low exports and the economic crisis. In a press conference held by textile associations on Monday, its representatives said that the government has no policy to ensure and protect the decaying textile industry. 

Due to limitations on Letter of credit (LC), the textile sector has been unable to procure essential raw materials worth as low as $5,000 which has affected consignments as high as $500,000. After the floods, Pakistan lost almost 50% of its cotton crops which resulted in cotton demand to be met with imports as well. Given the reliance on imports, the industry faces constraints towards production and fails to fulfil major international orders. 

Profit reached out to Muhammad Naseer Butt, Chairman of Pakistan Hosiery and Manufacturing Association (PHMA) who said that, “the international market hears only one voice that Pakistan is not importing so can’t fulfil the orders. With such a sentiment we can’t promise stability to our international customers.” 

But other than import restrictions, the industry has been facing difficulties since 2021. “The industry hasn’t received DLTL (drawback of local taxes and levies) since 2021. In fact, the tax on the industry increased from 3% to 13% in just a year. Such financial crunches are leaving the industry dry,” added Butt. 

In November 2022, the industry faced a slump of 19% on Y-o-Y basis to fetch US $ 1.40 billion in revenue, as per the latest provisional data released by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA)

Just last month, in December 2022, two major textile industries namely Nishat Chunian and Kohinoor Mills announced a temporary shut down due to market conditions. 

APTMA predicted that exports could fall below $1 billion per month in 2023. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Kaam Kaam Kaam’ on hold after Diamond Supreme Foam suspends production
Next article
Standing Committee passes import, export bill to place power of approval with minister
Momina Ashraf
Momina Ashraf
Momina Ashraf is an assistant editor at Profit.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

PARTNER CONTENT

Chery to launch new car model in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chery announced its ambitious long-term plan and detailed its 2022 phased performance in Pakistan via a webcast with Pakistani media titled Chery Media...

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt opposes a 600-MW solar project

Dark cloud of implementation looms over more than $9bn pledged at Geneva 

Cotton

Open trucks of cotton being fumigated with dangerous substance in violation of rules 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.