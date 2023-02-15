Int’l airlines ditch local travel agents to circumvent govt restrictions  

LAHORE: International airlines have resorted to pricing out local travel agents in a bid to encourage purchases through credit cards, and international travel agencies.

The rationale for this is to circumvent the restrictions on repatriating their profits levied by the government as a means to keep the rupee afloat. Airlines have sought to tempt customers by offering different prices to local travel agents in a bid to price them out, and redirect spending.

“They have stopped locally selling their tickets due to their issues with the Government over being able to repatriate their earnings back to their home countries,” says Yousaf Rizvi, the former Vice Chairman of the Travel Agents Association of Pakistan. “They have blocked access to the normal sellable fares and instead given agents access to only those fares that are unsellable. They are trying to force customers to use their credit cards, or arrange for their transactions outside of Pakistan,” Rizvi continues.

The two leading airlines that have adopted this are Emirates Airlines and Turkish Airways according to Rizvi. Profit visited various travel agencies across DHA and Gulberg in Lahore to confirm that these two are in effect the ones utilising this practice. No discrepancy could be found with any of the other larger airlines. Profit compared the rates provided to us by local travel agents and the ones listed on the respective airlines’ website from Lahore to both airlines’ respective hubs. The differences are as follows:

What does repatriating funds even mean?

Airlines typically price and sell tickets in the currency of the country in which they are being sold. The local currencies are then converted into their main operating currencies before it can be repatriated.

Why are airlines angry over not being able to repatriate funds?

Funds become ‘blocked’ overseas when in certain markets airlines are unable to source the foreign exchange they need to convert their local currency revenues.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association for the world’s airlines which represents some 300 airlines or 83% of total air traffic, alleged that the Government of Pakistan has blocked foreign airlines from repatriating $225 million in funds.

The allegation was made by Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, on December 7. The allegation was made in a bid to convince the Government of Pakistan, and those in other similar countries such as Nigeria and Bangladesh, to end their practice. The Government of Pakistan has clearly not listened, and thus forced airlines to take matters into their own hands.

How are airlines offering these dual rates to customers?

Understanding how this works requires an explanation of how airlines price their seats to begin with. Airfare pricing is a complex process involving technological systems and human decision-making. A passenger’s fare price is influenced by several factors, leading to significant pricing differences even among adjacent seats.

To meet financial targets, airlines create different fare classes for each flight, which can be challenging for even experienced frequent flyers to understand. Essentially, fare classes segment each seat into specific categories with varying prices and rules, identifiable by one-letter fare codes. While some fare classes and codes are universal, others are specific to individual airlines. The following are a few codes that are used commonly across a myriad of airlines:

F and A: First Class.

C, J, R, D and I: Business Class.

W and P: premium economy.

Y, H, K, M, L, G, V, S, N, Q, O and E: Economy.

B: Basic economy.

A Lahore based travel agent elucidates upon the matter in simpler terms. “There is no difference in the quality of the seat you get within a fare class. The best way to imagine it is looking at the differences in price two individuals sitting next to each other might pay, if one of them bought their tickets six months ago whilst the other bought it the week of their flight,” he tells Profit.

So what have airlines done? Profit interviewed another Lahore-based travel agent to understand the matter. “They have set a fare category floor, below which they will not allow access to Pakistani based travel agents. Travel agents have, therefore, had to stock their inventories with higher category fare classes, rather than the usual mix of low fares,” he tells us. “International travel agencies will be able to manage. The ones that are local, wo becharay phas gaye hain,” he continues. This sentence is important because, outside of credit cards, international agencies retain access to the lower fares because this is a geographic restriction placed by the airlines.

Who are the international travel agents then? Travel agents with Travel Industry Designator Service (TIDS) codes for countries outside of Pakistan. “Travel agencies who are accredited in the international market, those who are either part of or have international chains,” explains the second travel agent to Profit. In simpler terms, it is companies.

Both travel agents, who agreed to give their remarks on the guarantee of anonymity, gave us reassurances that they had access to the lower fares available on the website, and that we would not have to use our credit cards. They stated we could pay them in cash, bank transfer, and/or cheque, and they would then authorise the transactions through their branches in Australia or England.

What are the ramifications of Emirates Airline and Turkish Airways?

“These are two very large, and important players. Their actions set a precedent for others to follow,” said one of the two travel agents. The travel agents’ views are pertinent, given that Turkish Airways, and Emirates jointly catered for 1.97 million passengers between July 2021, and June 2022, based on the latest available statistics provided by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority. Independently, Emirates was the largest foreign airlines, and Turkish the third largest foreign over the aforementioned time period.

“This will destroy travel agents in Pakistan. If the payments are being abroad, then what is the point of travel agents conducting their business here?,” says Rizvi. “What will likely happen is that those of us with big enough credit cards, will just provide access to our credit cards as a service then. The people basically just want a service, the government instead needs to engage in more concrete efforts with the airlines,” Rizvi continued.