CPEC dreams punctured: Pakistan gallops towards debt default

The article examines the economic challenges faced by Pakistan in its relationship with China through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). While the corridor was expected to transform the Pakistani economy through infrastructure development, new industries, and exports, the reality has fallen far short of expectations. Pakistan is mired in debt and relying on China to reschedule and write off its debts, but the Chinese have been cautious, considering the political instability and high levels of corruption in Pakistan. The article argues that the project was built on a flawed premise that infrastructure alone could create growth and jobs without a focus on human capital development. Pakistan’s education system has produced a low-grade workforce that is not equipped for high-tech industries. In contrast, Singapore has a highly skilled workforce, a business-friendly environment, and a strong rule of law, leading to much higher levels of foreign investment. The article concludes that Pakistan must focus on building its human capital to become a more attractive destination for foreign investment.

